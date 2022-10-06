She was one of two protesters who interrupted Liz Truss’s speech at the Conservative Party conference, with a banner reading “Who voted for this?” as they shouted about fracking.

Audience members yelled and shouted “out, out, out” as the protesters were led out the room, had their conference cards snatched from their necks, and were then evicted into the rain while being trailed by a group of reporters.

As armed security personnel interfered and attempted to yank the women’s banner from them and grab their lanyards, Truss said, “Let’s get them gone.”

Greenpeace UK said in a statement issued shortly after the intervention that it had found at least seven areas—including worker rights, climate action, environmental protection, and reducing inequality—where Truss’s cabinet’s proposed policies ran counter to the Conservative Party’s 2019 election platform.

It quoted Newsom as saying: “Who voted for this? In a healthy democracy, people should get the government programme they voted for, but Liz Truss is putting most of it through the shredder.”

“Nobody voted to trash nature,” Greenpeace campaigner Rebecca Newsom told Sky News.

Watch her full response below:

Related: Robot to make history by speaking in House of Lords debate