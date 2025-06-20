Protest group Palestine Action have targeted an RAF base in Brize Norton.

According to the BBC, two military planes were spray-painted with red paint, while those responsible escaped undetected.

“Despite publicly condemning the Israeli Government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets,” said a spokesperson for Palestine Action.

“Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East. By decommissioning two military planes, Palestine Action have directly intervened to break the chains of oppression.”

BREAKING: Palestine Action break into RAF Brize Norton and damage two military aircrafts.



Flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.



From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zzmFqGKW8N — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) June 20, 2025

RAF Brize Norton is the biggest station in the Royal Air Force, and in a video made by the two protestors in question, they can be seen entering on electric scooters before spraying-painting the crafts’ engines red and leaving a Palestinian flag at the scene.

Palestine Action claims these activists “interrupted Britain’s direct participation in the commission of genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

The action has been condemned by prime minister Keir Starmer, who labelled it a “disgraceful act of vandalism.”

The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful.



Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day.



It is our responsibility to support those who defend us. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 20, 2025

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence responded in a statement: “We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police, who are investigating.

“Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain. They put their lives on the line for us, and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all. It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

In a statement to the London Economic, local Liberal Democrat MP for Witney Charlie Maynard called for a “full investigation” into the matter.

He said: “I have been in touch with the station to offer my support and seek more information on the reported incident that occurred at RAF Brize Norton last night.

“We need to establish how this happened and what can be done in future to make sure no further breaches occur. These reported actions were stupid and dangerous. They need to be fully investigated and there must be consequences for these criminal actions.”