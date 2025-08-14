There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Jeremy Clarkson posting about his A-levels when results day comes round every year.
Whilst the world may rapidly change and morph around us, we can always rely on Clarkson to post on social media about how he got a C and two Us when he did his A-levels but has still managed to forge a successful career in entertainment.
Of course, this is also an opportunity for Jezza to simply brag about how rich he is.
And in 2025, he’s once again fulfilled his annual duty.
At 8:11am on Thursday morning, he posted on X: “If your A level results are disappointing, don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and here I am today, installing lights for a helicopter landing pad in my garden.”
One thing Clarkson never mentions in his A-level tweet is the fact he went to a top private school, the prestigious Repton School where fees for boarding pupils are in the region of £15,000 a term.
People are wise to Clarkson’s antics by now as well, and his not-so-humble brag was quickly pounced upon by people on social media.
One person wrote: “The fees at the public school attended by Jeremy Clarkson are over £40,000 a year. Every time he tells us how well he’s done despite his poor A-levels, he’s just confirming what we already know about the class system.”
The sentiment was echoed by several other people online…
See you all next year to find out what Clarkson brags about in 2026!