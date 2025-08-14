There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Jeremy Clarkson posting about his A-levels when results day comes round every year.

Whilst the world may rapidly change and morph around us, we can always rely on Clarkson to post on social media about how he got a C and two Us when he did his A-levels but has still managed to forge a successful career in entertainment.

Of course, this is also an opportunity for Jezza to simply brag about how rich he is.

READ NEXT: Damning Prince Andrew book ‘ends any hope of public future’ for the royal

And in 2025, he’s once again fulfilled his annual duty.

At 8:11am on Thursday morning, he posted on X: “If your A level results are disappointing, don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and here I am today, installing lights for a helicopter landing pad in my garden.”

If your A level results are disappointing, don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and here I am today, installing lights for a helicopter landing pad in my garden. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 14, 2025

One thing Clarkson never mentions in his A-level tweet is the fact he went to a top private school, the prestigious Repton School where fees for boarding pupils are in the region of £15,000 a term.

People are wise to Clarkson’s antics by now as well, and his not-so-humble brag was quickly pounced upon by people on social media.

One person wrote: “The fees at the public school attended by Jeremy Clarkson are over £40,000 a year. Every time he tells us how well he’s done despite his poor A-levels, he’s just confirming what we already know about the class system.”

The fees at the public school attended by Jeremy Clarkson are over £40,000 a year. Every time he tells us how well he's done despite his poor A-levels, he's just confirming what we already know about the class system. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 14, 2025

The sentiment was echoed by several other people online…

If you fail your A-level results or don't do very well in them, The fees at the public school attended by Clarkson are over £40k a year. Most of you don't have the contacts he very likely had or the exclusive education his parent could afford.

He's a man of the people. — SophieSpring97 (@SophieP25397) August 14, 2025

Ah, it’s that time of year when Jeremy Clarkson reminds us that you don’t need academic qualifications to succeed in life. Just a very expensive education and high value social networks. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) August 14, 2025

Can I just warn folks, there may be a lot of pictures of young women and young men, holding pieces of A4 paper, jumping for joy today.



Oh, and there will the obligatory tweet from Jeremy Clarkson about not getting good exam results and still becoming a millionaire. — Carl Eve (@CarlEveCrime) August 14, 2025

See you all next year to find out what Clarkson brags about in 2026!