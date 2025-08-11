The author of a damning new book about the life of Prince Andrew has claimed the royal has ‘no public future’.

Andrew Lownie has written the biography of the Prince, which is called Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, and is said to have taken four years to research.

Lownie opened up about what the Duke of York has been hurt most by in recent years.

“I don’t think he has any public future,” Lownie said.

“I would say his private future is pretty limited too. I mean, he lives in Royal Lodge [on the Windsor Estate], he plays golf, watches TV, and presumably sees his grandchildren.

“He’s living the life of a retired man,” he concluded.

Lownie says a member of royal staff told him that Andrew is hurt by his “lack of royal status”.

“That’s what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity. And that’s, you know, it’s not being able to put on his uniforms and strut around and being self-important.”

Meanwhile, the BBC’s royal correspondent Sean Coughlan was left in no doubt about the impact the book will have on Prince Andrew, writing that the book depicts the Duke of York as “arrogant, self-seeking and in denial about his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”

Coughlan goes on to say that Lownie “hasn’t so much cemented Prince Andrew’s reputation, as put it in concrete boots and thrown it in the river.”

He added that it is “hard to see how he [Andrew] might come back from this.”

The reports come after a YouGov poll that showed Andrew is the least favourable member of the royal family, by some way.

The poll found 87 per cent of the public have a negative view of him. Only 5 per cent of people have a favourable view of the Duke of York.