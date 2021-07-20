The Duke of Sussex is to publish a literary memoir next year, promising to be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life, it has been announced.

It will cover his lifetime in the public eye, including his time in the military, marriage and fatherhood.

Harry said the memoir, to be published by Penguin Random House, will be written “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book is expected to be released in late 2022 and will be published in print and digital formats in the US by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada.

It will be published in the UK by Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Harry will be donating the proceeds to charity, it is said.

As you would expect the Daily Mail doesn’t seem too keen on the idea.

In an article the newspapers reports: “The decision to write a tell-all autobiography has been branded a ‘moneymaking exercise at the expense of his blood family’ by royal experts and insiders who predicted it would be ‘a book by Harry, as written by Meghan.”

Another source told the paper there was ‘much eye-rolling’, adding: “I think everyone is just tired of being angry when it comes to those two. They have spent the last 18 months doing everything they promised Her Majesty they wouldn’t do – making a living off their previous lives and status as members of the Royal Family. It’s depressingly predictable, unfortunately.”

Piers Morgan is likely to beat Jeff Bezos into space after tweeting this.

You’ve got to be f*cking joking????? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/xLmfqUxP43 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2021

Dan Wootton won’t be far behind Piers as he commented: “‘Harry is so hellbent on revenge that he intends to reveal all like a tacky Hollywood star’ Dan Wootton says Prince Harry has ‘pushed it too far this time’ after announcing his ‘tell-all autobiography about the royal family’”

Watch GB News on Freeview 236. pic.twitter.com/woLV7i3W90 — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 19, 2021

Colin Brazier wrote: “Oh Harry, leave the ghost-written autobiographies to the footballers. Your Granny hasn’t felt the need to tell ‘her story’ having lived three times as long as you.”

Oh Harry, leave the ghost-written autobiographies to the footballers. Your Granny hasn’t felt the need to tell ‘her story’ having lived three times as long as you.https://t.co/6LhIHtmwro — Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) July 19, 2021

I see Prince Harry is writing an autobiography to talk about the highs and lows of being in the Royal Family. He needs to have his title removed, same for Meghan. They are tarnishing the name of the Royals. They are both publicity and media crazy. — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) July 19, 2021

But some are very keen and excited for the book to hit the shelves.

They were scared of Meghan writing an autobiography but Harry said: hold my beer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U8v9iIxCub — Julieth 🌻 (@troubleshade) July 19, 2021

