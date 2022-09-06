Liz Truss is our new PM, that’s just the way it is.

This meeting today between the two Lizs’ might have been a bit awkward…

In this clip from 1994, Leeds student Liz Truss tells ITV News the idea of the monarchy is 'disgraceful'.



Today she meets the queen to be appointed as the new PM. pic.twitter.com/FO9WaJRSbO — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) September 6, 2022

Oh here is another one, why not!

Striking thing about this clip is just how passionate the young Liz Truss was. She gave good speech.



Nowadays when she talks she sounds bored by her own words https://t.co/SegYhhrxzW — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 6, 2022

She will head to Downing Street to deliver her first speech in office, just hours after Boris Johnson used his farewell address to pledge “fervent support” to his successor.

The Prime Minister followed Mr Johnson to the Queen’s Scottish estate and, shortly after he tendered his resignation, she had an audience with the monarch to become the 15th premier of her reign.

Mr Johnson used his speech on departing No 10 to call on the Tory party to unite behind Ms Truss, but he could not conceal his bitterness at the way he was ousted.

He suggested he would now slip into political obscurity, although a reference to Roman statesman Cincinnatus fuelled speculation he could consider a comeback.

Pop star look-a-like

On a different note, someone on Twitter wrote: “Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on becoming the next Prime minister #LizTruss,” along with a photo of Truss from her campaigning days in the 90s.

Here is Lewis Capaldi in case you don’t know what he looks like.

Credit:PA

In response, Capaldi tweeted: “Why do I look like so many female politicians.”

Why do I look like so many female politicians https://t.co/JpwCIeOr25 — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) September 5, 2022

He also tweeted this. Nothing to do with Liz Truss, but it’s amusing.

Took my clothes off and traumatised the general public all in the name of shameless self promotion. Sex sells.



New single FORGET ME out the 9th September x pic.twitter.com/QfgADaMq3a — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) September 5, 2022

He also supposedly looks like Angela Merkel…

Lewis Capaldi as Angela Merkel – a thread 🕺🏼

Don't let this flop, this shit is hilarious okay? 😂@LewisCapaldi — Alina 🪐 (@DaydreamerAlina) June 14, 2019

