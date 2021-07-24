Police are hunting ‘mindless’ vandals who destroyed a safe space used by NHS patients.
The summer house at Weaver’s Croft Mental Health Clinic in Stroud in Gloucestershire was used as a sanctuary.
NHS patients could access therapy sessions there to help treat their illness.
But Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Trust reported that the clinic had been broken into with intruders causing devastating damage.
The Trust stated: “Disappointing for our colleagues at Weaver’s Croft, in Stroud, and our partners Independence Trust to discover the shed/summerhouse they use for therapeutic sessions with service users has been broken into and vandalised.”
People with information should call them on 101 quoting incident number 206 of 20 July or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
