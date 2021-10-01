Police forces across the country will have to work “much harder” to win back public trust after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer, a minister has said.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said the case had struck a “devastating blow to the confidence that people have in police officers”, and he warned thousands of officers will need to do more so trust can be rebuilt.

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence on Thursday for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

The Met said it will no longer deploy plain clothes officers on their own after the Old Bailey heard Couzens had used lockdown rules and shown his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard during the abduction.

The force advised anyone who is concerned a police officer is not acting legitimately during an interaction to ask where the officer’s colleagues are; where they have come from; why they are there; and exactly why they are stopping or talking to them.

They said anyone could verify the police officer by asking to hear their radio operator or asking to speak to the radio operator themselves, and also suggested people who are concerned can shout out to a passer-by, run into a house, knock on a door, wave a bus down, or call 999.

Fury

There was an outpouring of anger at the comments, with the idea being roundly criticised.

Yeah that notorious women’s safe space, a bus https://t.co/ofaPjmA7AL — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) October 1, 2021

The implicit logic of this is that if someone knocks on your door late at night claiming to be in fear of the police officer chasing them you should…let them in? pic.twitter.com/evVdFpWRMz — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) October 1, 2021

We've now reached the point where the public are being advised to flag down buses to protect themselves from police officers. And the head of the Metropolitan Police remains in post. How does anyone in authority seriously think this is a sustainable position. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 1, 2021

No. How about vet them properly during the recruitment process? — Chrissie💙 Grech (v)🇪🇺 #JohnsonOut (@ChrissieGrech) September 30, 2021

Try not hiring rapist murderers instead @metpoliceuk The burden shouldn’t fall on women to keep ourselves safe from police officers. The burden is on police officers not to rape and kill women. https://t.co/FcEXSvi393 — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 1, 2021

WHY NOT STOP TELLING WOMEN HOW TO REACT AND START TELLING OFFICERS HOW NOT TO FRIGHTEN/ASSAULT/MURDER WOMEN https://t.co/sE9hNb6NOo — Fiona Sturges (@FionaSturges) September 30, 2021

Bloody hell! The Met Police must be mad. Disgusting. The list appears to be getting longer on what women must do to save themselves from male violence!!!!! https://t.co/4J4F2PZ4lW — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) October 1, 2021

Feel like the onus should be on the police to make women feel safe, not on their own ability to fucking peg it https://t.co/UP9vI9MtfG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 30, 2021

Yeah, sure. Run away from the cops. They'll definitely just let you do that. Nothing bad could happen there — Takeshi's Vassal (@KaijuFunk) September 30, 2021

The police are telling us to run away from the police and then call the police. We are nowhere near as ‘developed’ as this country likes to believe https://t.co/z2qP0wuo0x — jack rem x (@jackremmington) October 1, 2021

Resist arrest=Automatically a criminal offence. That will cause a few problems. Not to mention ableism (not everyone can run) and what about pregnant women or those with children? With prams and buggies? And there are reasons why male and female athletes have separate races…. — Diana 🦖 (@TheMoominmama) October 1, 2021

Should I do this before or after he slaps on the cuffs and bundles me into a car? Should I still run if he manages to taser me? What if he has a gun should I run to the nearest A&E first? Will I be charged with resisting arrest?



No wonder people have no confidence in the MET. — Vikki T #RACIST FREE ZONE. (@VikkiThomaa) October 1, 2021

Yeah, that'll work.



They definitely will believe me when I say I felt unsafe and won't charge me with resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of a crime.



That is definitely how this works. — Margaret P Houston (@HoustonMargaret) October 1, 2021

So you phone 999 and say 'help I have been stopped by a police officer' What will the response be? — Annie Lpool (@annielpool) October 1, 2021

