Serious questions” need to be answered by the Metropolitan Police, the Home Secretary has said, as she backed Dame Cressida Dick in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

However where does the buck stop? A number of people on-line are questioning whether resignations should go all the way to the top, which in the case would be Patel herself.

The Met commissioner faced more calls to step down amid demands for urgent action to restore the confidence of women in the police after Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence for the killing.

Earlier this month her contract was extended by two years, which means she will continue to lead the Met until 2024.

Resign

Speaking at the Home Office, Priti Patel said: “There are questions, serious questions that need to be answered by the Metropolitan Police … from the very day that Sarah went missing, I have been, clearly, in contact with the Metropolitan Police and putting forward some questions around the conduct of the potential suspect at the time and all the requirements and checks that should have been put in place.”

Asked whether Cressida Dick should resign, Home Secretary Priti Patel says she will "continue to work with the Metropolitan Police and the commissioner to hold them to account"https://t.co/gZpof8jqaE pic.twitter.com/ZX1mckRIHx — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 30, 2021

When asked if Dame Cressida should resign, she said: “I will continue to work with the Metropolitan Police and the commissioner to hold them to account as everybody would expect me to do, and I will continue to do that.”

Describing Couzens as a “monster” and the case as “sickening” and an “appalling tragedy”, Ms Patel said: “It is right that he has been given a whole-life tariff and with that he can never walk the streets of our country again.”

The Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Tom Winsor told BBC Radio 4’s The World At One: “Cressida Dick is not responsible for the individual acts of every police officer, including a police officer of the appalling criminal intent of Wayne Couzens.

“Cressida Dick has a great deal of support from her officers and has led the force with distinction.”

Patel pressure

As you can see from these comments, a lot of people think Priti Patel should also be held accountable for this tragic murder and other failings at the Met and the wider UK police force.

1.

#BBCQT



A reminder that Priti Patel and Cressida Dick – who knew the awful details of Sarah Everard’s death at the time – thought this was fine. pic.twitter.com/Ug2KprVcL8 — BITTER ENGLAND CRICKETER (@BitterEngland) September 30, 2021

2.

We police by consent in the UK and everyday that Cressida Dick and Priti Patel stay in office, that consent gets eroded. — Julie Street 🇪🇺💙💙💙 (@Juliest101) October 1, 2021

3.

Priti Patel and Cressida Dick must Resign/be sacked. Couzens joined the Police 2002. He was given the name 'the rapist. by his colleagues. Before he murdered Ms Everard, he was subject to three separate allegations of indecent exposure The Old Bailey was told that his CNC — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) October 1, 2021

4.

I want to see Priti Patel and Cressida Dick go



We need a complete change https://t.co/JEapLQYpIJ — Emmselk #UnitedInDiversity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@Emms2021) September 30, 2021

5.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Met Chief Cressida Dick must Resign after the force's failure to spot a murderer in their ranks.



The Tories have underfunded the Police and cannot run an effective Police Force.



Police Officers agree.



We demand they resign with immediate effect. — Lloyd Hardy (@lloydhardy) September 30, 2021

6.

Priti Patel says she's asked the questions of the Met about how Couzens was allowed to serve as a police officer, what were the answers? Just repeatedly saying you asked questions is not enough. What action have you taken? — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) September 30, 2021

7.

@pritipatel conspired with Dick of @metpoliceuk to attack women attending the vigil for #SarahEverad https://t.co/kT5sXcYHs3 — Marc de Berner (@marcdeberner) September 30, 2021

8.

Priti Patel and Cressida Dick must Resign/be sacked. Couzens joined the Police 2002. He was given the name 'the rapist. by his colleagues. Before he murdered Ms Everard, he was subject to three separate allegations of indecent exposure The Old Bailey was told that his CNC — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) October 1, 2021

9.

Priti Patel must resign as Home Secretary. The institutional failures of the Police are happening on her watch



She supported the Police violence against women at Sarah Everard Vigil & said the women were extremists who hijacked the vigil!



Hold her to account #CressidaDickMustGo https://t.co/wA515CpTsO — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) September 30, 2021

