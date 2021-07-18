The PM has just been forced into another humiliating U-turn today after attempting to side-step quarantine despite close contact with Sajid Javid, who has Covid.

The Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak announced earlier they would use a little-known pilot scheme which allows people out of self-isolation every day to continue working if they pass a daily lateral flow test.

However the outrage from all sections of society has meant they have caved in and will now self-isolate.

Of course they will. Rules are for little people. https://t.co/dHd3DfU1hr — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 18, 2021

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner saying it “takes the p***” and showed the PM and chancellor did not want to follow the same rules as “the plebs”.

Describing the situation as “Barnard Castle on steroids”, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey warned that the initial decision risked “destroying” the Test and Trace system by undermining public willingness to comply with the scheme.

The pair dramatically U-turned and said they would isolate after all – just one hour and 38 minutes after announcing they would not.

In a tweet Mr Sunak said: ‘Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.

‘To that end I’ll be self isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot.’

Gary Lineker called it earlier today.

Will there be a PingU-turn? pic.twitter.com/a3H3NNeFbG — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 18, 2021

