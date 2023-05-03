Piers Morgan has hit out at Celtic fans over anti-monarchy chants heard during their Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday.

The TalkTV host discussed the upcoming Coronation of King Charles which is due to take place this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

During the cup semi-final at Hampden Celtic fans could be heard chanting, “you can shove your coronation up your a***”.

A clip of supporters went viral with Australian television also picking up on the anti-monarchy chants coming from the national stadium stands.

Reacting to the clip, Morgan said: “Well, utterly charming of course, as ever, from Celtic fans. But that’s what they’ve always been like towards our monarchy, and I have a similar view of Celtic fans, so all’s fair in love and war.

“All those who desire can get involved, all those who don’t can keep their big gobs shut or change the channel, or go and watch Celtic.”

Related: Sunak’s plans to turn Britain into microchip world leader dealt a devastating blow