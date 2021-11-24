Piers Morgan has hit back at Adil Ray after the Good Morning Britain presenter dubbed him a “baby” on live TV.

Ray, the ITV show’s frequent regular co-host, was discussing the debate surrounding taking kids into work with Susanna Reid and guest Kevin Maguire when he made the joke.

“If you are driving a cab, or you work in a call centre, you cannot take your baby into work,” Maguire said, asking Reid: “When your kids were young, were you taking them into a TV studio while you were presenting? Were you presenting with a baby? Rocking him or her?”

Ray, eyeing an opportunity, replied: “You have presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?”

As if there was any confusion as to who he was referring to, Ray said: “They stormed out and threw a tantrum.”

Morgan responded to the quip on Twitter, writing: “Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights….”

It’s not the first two the pair have collided.

In 2019 Ray appeared on Have I Got News For You, saying: “You know the best thing about sitting in for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? I don’t have to meet Piers Morgan!”

Adil Ray: "You know the best thing about sitting in for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? I don’t have to meet Piers Morgan!" #GMB #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/if2Q3cezg1 — Seid Goro (@SeidGoro) November 8, 2019

Related: Romanian man gives Brits money to buy their own homes