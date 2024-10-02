Piers Morgan didn’t know where to look after rapper Lowkey asked whether he condemned Rupert Murdoch over allegedly funding Benjamin Netanyahu in the past.

The TalkTV presenter has been vocal about the Israel-Hamas war ever since the October 7th attack on southern Israel.

In May, he backed a cease-fire in the region, saying in a string of social media posts that a recent Israeli strike in a Rafah “safe zone” that killed more than 40 people was too far.

“The scenes from Rafah overnight are horrific,” Morgan wrote on the social platform X. “I’ve defended Israel’s right to defend itself after Oct 7, but slaughtering so many innocent people as they cower in a refugee camp is indefensible.”

He added a message for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Stop this now.”

But he was faced with an uncomfortable truth this week after Lowkey presented him with a letter which allegedly shows Morgan’s boss, Rupert Murdoch, has funded Netanyahu in the past.

A handwritten note was presented which Lowkey claims contains a list of individuals Netanyahu considered to be funders of his political campaign.

This was the TalkTV presenter’s response:

This note was leaked from Netanyahu's political office to the Israeli media. It contains a list of individuals Netanyahu considered to be funders of his political campaign.



Piers Morgan's boss Rupert Murdoch is included. pic.twitter.com/C9dbxxMimP — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) October 2, 2024

