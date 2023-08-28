Phillip Schofield is reportedly planning a comeback and may write a tell-all book about the affair that ruined his television career.

The former This Morning favourite is said to have spoken to a senior Talk TV boss about a possible role on the channel this month, The Mirror reported, and is said to had an “informal” conversation with book publishers Hodder & Stoughton.

The 61-year-old’s career imploded in May after he confessed to lying to ITV bosses and co-star Holly Willoughby about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a runner in his 20s. The presenter, who has worked for the channel for more than 20 years, had earlier quit the show amid souring relations with co-star Willoughby.

The affair opened the floodgates at ITV, with claims emerging that bullying complaints had been ignored, that the show atmosphere was “toxic” and channel executives had mishandled the situation. The findings of an external inquiry are due next month.

The Mirror said Schofield had been seen dining with Talk TV host Vanessa Feltz.

A source told the newspaper that while Schofield had “kept his head down” in recent weeks, he was now beginning to “entertain offers and consider what his next steps might be”.

Another source told the newspaper Schofield had also been approached with offers by a number of publishing houses – and has had “off the record” initial conversations about what a deal might look like.

They revealed: “Phil has had several approaches by book publishers – including Hodder & Stoughton – about a new memoir, in which he talks more fully about This Morning, Holly, and how his career at ITV imploded. His account of this would be incredibly compelling, and no doubt lucrative, though at this stage money has not yet been discussed.”

The source went on to say that Schofield wanted “the chance to tell his story in full, and in some ways to draw a line under what has happened, but that he would not do so without the approval of his family.”

