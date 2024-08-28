Social media users have blasted a police officer who was filmed enjoying himself among carnivalgoers in Notting Hill.

There was a heavy presence of Metropolitan Police officers in West London over the Bank Holiday as around a million people attended the fabled festival which sees performers dance through the streets in colourful costumes.

The festival is a “fixture in London’s cultural calendar” and attracts similar numbers each year, the Metropolitan Police said ahead of the event.

It is one of the longest-running street parties in the UK and celebrates Caribbean culture with vividly costumed performers taking part in a parade through the streets with dancing and music.

The carnival is the biggest of its kind in Europe and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet”, taking place every August bank holiday weekend.

It is also the subject of a large-scale policing operation, with around 7,000 officers on duty throughout the weekend to police the event this year.

One of those in attendance has come in for a bit of unwanted stick on social media after Emma Webb, who appears on GB News, shared a clip of him enjoying the festivities next to carnivalgoers.

Siri, show me the authority crisis in one video pic.twitter.com/nwPB2THjlC — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) August 28, 2024

She posted: “Siri, show me the authority crisis in one video”, prompting a number of people to respond.

Jonathan Wong wrote: “Testing your boundaries by invading your personal space to gauge your reaction”, while Jack Lakeland added: “They’re an embarrassment. Imagine going up to a random person on a Saturday night in a bar and doing that. Arrested.”

But others didn’t see any harm in it, saying he just seems to be having a good time alongside everyone else.

Counterpoint: Everyone in this video seems to be having a very good time! https://t.co/l2SCsbrLeV — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) August 28, 2024

