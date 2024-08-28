GB News has kicked up a stink after being snubbed by Sir Keir Starmer in his Downing Street garden speech.

The prime minister warned that the Government’s forthcoming Budget will be “painful” as he asked the country to “accept short-term pain for long-term good” in a speech made on Tuesday (27/8)

He claimed his Government has done more in seven weeks than the Conservative government did in seven years, but warned “things are worse than we ever imagined” because of a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances, claiming to have found out last week that the Tories had borrowed almost £5 billion more than the Office for Budget Responsibility expected.

Starmer fielded questions from journalists after the speech, including representatives from ITV, BBC and Channel 4.

But one channel that didn’t get a look in was GB News, with Christopher Hope saying he had his hand in the air during the question rounds.

. @GBNEWS has only been called to ask a question by Sir Keir Starmer once in five press conferences since Labour’s election win last month. If you look closely you can spot me, with my hand in the air today in the Downing St garden. pic.twitter.com/J9PqJcwOn3 — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) August 27, 2024

It’s not the first time GB Beebies has been snubbed by Labour.

In July, shortly after the general election, Camila Tominey suggested Labour are “avoiding criticism” after Jonathan Reynolds cancelled his interview with the channel.

They had been in charge for three days at the time.

'Are we going to now see this mass snubbing of GB News because Labour only want to speak to people who agree with them all the time.'@CamillaTominey suggests Labour are avoiding criticism from GB News after Jonathan Reynolds cancelled his interview. pic.twitter.com/eT4TZAxQ71 — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 7, 2024

