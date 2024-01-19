Shocked reactions have been quick to flood in after Rishi Sunak rudely snubbed a member of the public during a series of visits in the so-called blue wall.

The Prime Minister was told “you could stop it all”, as a woman confronted him on a walkabout in Winchester about lengthy wait times for treatment.

In an exchange caught on camera by Sky News, Mr Sunak appeared to laugh nervously as she said: “You could make it all go back to how it used to be … where, if you had a problem, you could go to the hospital.

“My daughter spent seven hours waiting.”

Sunak blamed striking doctors for the backlog, telling the woman that the recent dip in the number of people waiting “just shows that when there aren’t strikes, we really can make progress.”

But before she could make a meaningful response, he just turned his back on the poor lady.

Watch the clip in full below:

The walk off is genuinely amazing. It’s going to be a hell of an election. https://t.co/AtpcYOguld — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) January 19, 2024

Related: Daily Mail Kate Middleton meltdown might be the most unhinged thing you read today