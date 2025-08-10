Perhaps one of the greatest saying to emerge within the last decade is that, each day on social media, there is always one main character – and the goal is never to be that person. However, we may have found our protagonist for the day, and he’s come out with an absolute cracker.

England as the 51st state? This guy says so…

Multiple anti-migrant demonstrations took place across the UK this weekend, with concerns about hotels housing asylum seekers dominating the conversation. A protest which started in Epping has now been replicated in several major towns and cities across the UK.

Counter-protests have also taken place at these sites, with police having to keep both groups separated. Those protesting on supposed grounds of ‘patriotism’ have had the St. George’s Cross flying high – but one bloke would rather see the stars and stripes instead.

Donald Trump asked to ‘buy England’ by anti-migrant protester

Incredible footage from journalists on the ground shows a hoarse-voiced demonstrator outlining his masterplan to reporters. When asked how he would like Donald Trump to help the United Kingdom, he implored the US president to buy England – and turn it into an American state.

Great news for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as they seemingly didn’t make the grade. The man in front of the microphone said he’d welcome Mr. Trump repeating his strategy for Canada – where he has made countless threats to absorb the nation as their ’51st state’ since his re-election.

Alleged ‘patriot’ willing to sell his country to highest bidder

The rhetoric sparked a furious backlash from Canadians, and it is widely believed that the threat to forcibly strip the country of its independence ultimately cost the Conservatives the election, following a dramatic swing in favourability for the centre-left Liberal Party.

However, yer man here foresees no such issues arising should England be next on Mr. Trump’s wishlist…

“I want Donald Trump, right, to make England great again. I want him to buy England, just like he wanted to buy Canada, and make us a state that we can be proud of. Yes [I do want to be part of the United States] – because that is the only solution.”

You can watch the video clip here: