Passengers arriving at Barcelona’s El-Prat Airport have been forced to wade through flood water as brutal storms continue to batter Spain.

Heavy rain has seen flash flooding hit the city’s main airport and the surrounding areas, leading to a red alert being issued by the country’s weather service.

People have been advised not to travel ‘unless strictly necessary’, while flights have been diverted to other airports as water courses into the terminal at El-Prat.

Live departures from El-Prat

Live departures board show a number flights into and out of Barcelona have been cancelled so far today.

Most which are still running have been delayed significantly, including British Airways and Iberia Airlines services to London

In a statement released by Aena, who manage El-Prat, the company confirmed: “The Airport has set up its Crisis Committee to constantly monitor the impact of strong storms.

“The operations of JT Barcelona El Prat Airport have been affected by the strong storms affecting the Barcelona coastline and, very severely, the Baix Llobregat region.

“So far, 17 arrival flights have been diverted to alternative airports, while around fifty departure flights have been cancelled by airlines or are experiencing considerable delays.

“The Airport has set up its Crisis Committee to constantly monitor the impact of the strong storms, which are also affecting some areas of the terminals where some water has entered, mainly in the public area of Terminal 1 and in the car park.

“The storms are also affecting some accesses to the Airport. To facilitate the mobility of vehicles, barriers have been opened in those parking areas that require alternative exits. The Rodalies and Metro services to access the Airport have been suspended by their respective operators. Departing passengers are being channelled so that they can access alternative means of transport.”

#URGENTE: Images from Barcelona's El Prat Airport. Many flights are being diverted to other destinations. 🇪🇸 #DANA pic.twitter.com/MGUzMSCQOW — Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) November 4, 2024

Passengers stuck

One passenger currently stuck at the airport, Craig, said: “[I am] currently stuck at the airport terminal, flight was scheduled for 13:40 with arrival at 15:10 and is now showing as 19:10 departure with 20:40 arrival.”

The 34-year-old was due to travel back to Birmingham today, but instead is stuck at the airport with “no information on the boards about our flights”.

“We’ve had to check apps/websites for information. Nobody from RyanAir has contacted us, nothing about compensation for food/drinks,” he added.

“[The] airport is busy, people are sat about on floors. Airport runways look relatively dry which is frustrating.”

