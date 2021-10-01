A paramedic was stunned to receive a letter from the Department for Transport offering him a job as an HGV driver with an ‘attractive’ salary – which he says will tempt people away from the life-saving profession.

The medic received the letter on Monday asking him if he is interested in helping with the national shortage of truck drivers.

To drive an ambulance you need a C1 licence – which is the same licence needed to drive a HGV up to 7.5 tonnes.

The Government say the letter was sent to over a million people with HGV driving licences.

They say it was aimed at people who now worked in other sectors to entice them back – and not designed to tempt people away from vital work.

But the paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ”I was pretty taken aback – it was like they were trying to ask me to switch to a better paid job.

”Being a paramedic is a very difficult and I can see some people being tempted which would be very bad news to our industry.”

The letter received by a paramedic from the Department for Transport. Credit;SWNS

The letter reads: “As you are undoubtedly aware, this has been putting pressure on UK supply chains for some time.

“The Government and the logistics sectors are working on a range of solutions to ease the shortage.

“To those of you who are currently driving, we would like to thank you for the vital service you have provided during the COVID-19 response and the incredibly important role you continue to play in keeping goods moving around the country.

“If you are no longer working in this sector, we would like to take this opportunity to ask you to consider returning.

“Your valuable skills and experience have never been more needed than they are now.”

But the Department for Transport has said the primary message of the letter is to encourage those not active to return to work.

This therefore wouldn’t apply to ambulance drivers who are active.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t want ambulance drivers to change jobs, or to be diverted from their vital work saving lives.

“The letter was automatically sent to almost one million people with HGV driving licences, and it was impossible to narrow the copy-list by profession due to personal data protection.”



“There are fantastic HGV driving opportunities in the logistics industry and conditions of employment and pay have been improving across the sector.

“As well as attractive pay rates, we are seeing more options for flexible working, fixed hours, fixed das, full-time and part-time.

“Many employers are offering training packages so even if your Driver CPC has lapsed, you can be supported in updating this through classroom or online courses.

“Furthermore, given the significant number of opportunities available, driving can become an entry point into a much wider pool or job roles.

“Businesses of all sizes, in many different sectors, including specialist operators, are looking for drivers.

“There has never been a better time to find the type of HGC driving job you want.

“If you would like to find out more, please visit: Logistics UK – https://logistics.org.uk/skills

“We look forward to hearing from you.

“Baroness Vere of Norbiton.

“Minister for roads, buses and places.”

