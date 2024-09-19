Passengers arriving at Brussels Airport from non-European Union countries are facing passport control delays of up to two hours, according to local media.

Reports emerging on social media have been confirmed by the airport after a number of passengers complained about lengthy waiting times at the airport in Zaventem.

The winding queues are taking between one and a half and two hours to get through for flights from non-Schengen areas, an airport spokesperson stated.

Reports on social media suggest it is taking some people three hours to reach a customs official.

The flight from most UK airports is less than an hour, meaning that for British travellers the queue at customs could be three times as long as the flight!

@BrusselsAirport @RTBFinfo @rtlinfo 3 hours in the line and only 2 agents for thousands of people in the immigration line ! SCANDALOUS and shameful from your part!! pic.twitter.com/h7Czphk2Dj — George Fayad MD (@georgefayad) September 9, 2024

