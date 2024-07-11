A Rwandan government spokesperson has said that there will be no refund for the £270 million the Tories paid to facilitate its controversial migrant plan.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the deportation policy is to be scrapped during his first hours in government, saying the Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP) with the African nation was “dead and buried before it started”.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson in Kigali said they “take note” of the UK Government’s plan to axe the multimillion-pound agreement, but confirmed there would be no refund of the money that has already been spent.

Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said the country had upheld its side of the deal to help the British government and that the issue was a “UK problem”.

Dr Picard said: “We are under no obligation to provide any refund. We will remain in constant discussions. However, it is understood that there is no obligation on either side to request or receive a refund.”

Not a single migrant has been forcibly deported to the country and only four failed asylum seekers have voluntarily flown to Rwanda after being given a £3,000 incentive to go.

“Rwanda has maintained its side of the agreement, and we have ramped up capacity to accommodate thousands of migrants and asylum seekers. We have upheld our end of the deal,” Dr Picard added.

“We understand that changes in government happen and incoming governments have different priorities and different policies.

“However, this was a state to state agreement and we believe this good faith will remain.”

