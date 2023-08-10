Downing Street has been forced to correct a tweet after an unfortunate blunder was spotted by eagle-eyed social media users.

The official No 10 account posted a graphic on X – formerly Twitter – saying the UK “is home to twice as many AI companies as any other EU country”.

It was deleted and a new graphic, saying “any EU country” instead, was reposted 45 minutes later.

The UK left the trading bloc in January 2020, after the 2016 referendum.

The post was promoting the government’s investment in artificial intelligence, including an announcement of £13 million for use of the technology in healthcare such as surgical robotics.

The UK leads on AI at home – a reason why many companies want to invest here.@GoogleDeepMind was founded in the UK over a decade ago.



And we're home to more AI companies than any EU country, with @OpenAI & @AnthropicAI both opening their first international office here. pic.twitter.com/n4DSTED0D8 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 10, 2023

