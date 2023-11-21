Nigel Farage is a “ticking time bomb” in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings has said.

The former UKIPer entered the camp on Sunday after completing tasks in the outback and has already clashed heads with Fred Sirieix and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson.

Recalling a poster which showed a long queue of migrants under the slogan Breaking Point, Sirieix said: “The thing is the intolerance that came because Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster.

“I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful.”

Speaking on behalf of William Hill Vegas, behavioural psychologist Hemmings said it won’t be long before Farage loses his rag and “explodes” on the show.

“He’s said he wants to show viewers the real him – but what does the real him really look like?”, she questioned.

“It’s only a matter of time until there’s a campfire conversation when someone attempts to dig a bit deeper on his views. It will be really interesting to see if he will be guarded, or if he’ll let something slip – and chances are, if he does, it won’t serve him well.”

Ahead of Sunday’s launch show, William Hill Vegas analysed social conversations to uncover that Nigel Farage has received a lowly 1 per cent positive reaction since being confirmed as a contestant – the lowest by some distance compared to his campmates.

Hemmings added: “Nigel Farage is very disliked. Like Matt Hancock, we’re going to want to punish him and put him in every task.”

“Matt Hancock never baulked at any of his trials, and when everyone was throwing everything at him in trials or fireside conversations he didn’t once flinch. He came over as humble to many people.

“Farage has to attempt to do the same. But with no alcohol and no cigarettes, he’s going to also become very irritated very soon.

“Farage just wants to come across as a normal, decent bloke. Will he succeed in changing the general public’s perception of him? No. Unlike Hancock, however great he may do in the jungle, it won’t make any difference to how the public ultimately view him.”