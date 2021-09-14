Nicki Minaj has been widely mocked for sharing a story about a man who allegedly became impotent after being vaccinated.
The singer, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, said her cousin refused to get jabbed because his friend got it and became impotent and his testicles became swollen.
“His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” she said. “So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”
Impotence and enlarged testicles are not listed as potential side effects on the NHS website.
Haha “honestly babe it must have been the vaccine”. #std https://t.co/3aKx3EB0nl— Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) September 13, 2021
Minaj refused to attend the Met Gala after guests were reportedly required to be fully vaccinated in order to get access.
She told fans on Twitter she was still researching vaccines.
She tweeted: “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”
your cousin’s friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going 💀— king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2021
My grandpa died from Covid before the vaccine was available, but he went out with a great set of balls, so I totally get it.— Rosa Pasquarella (@whatrosasaid) September 13, 2021
I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/EK1lw8osam— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 13, 2021
Chlamydia is a more likely explanation – and may also explain why the relationship ended. While there is unfortunately no licensed vaccine against chlamydia yet, there are vaccines against other STDs, like HBV and HPV. Maybe spread that information instead of misinformation.— Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) September 14, 2021
