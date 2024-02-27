LBC radio presenter Nick Ferrari frustrated by the repeated refusal of a Tory minister to address whether Lee Anderson’s remarks were Islamophobic, abruptly removed him from the show.

Illegal Migration Minister Michael Tomlinson was pressed seven times to clarify why Mr. Anderson’s comments resulted in the withdrawal of the Tory whip. However, he persistently avoided providing an explanation, instead angrily stating that it was “wrong.”

Despite receiving warnings from presenter Nick Ferrari about the impending termination of the call, Mr. Tomlinson continued to evade directly addressing whether Mr. Anderson’s remarks were Islamophobic. Expressing his frustration, Mr. Ferrari informed him, “Minister, I’m typically quite polite, but I must end the call. I’ve asked you six times, was it Islamophobic?”

In response, Mr. Tomlinson hesitated and eventually conceded, “It was wrong.” An evidently irritated Mr. Ferrari concluded the interview, expressing gratitude for Mr. Tomlinson’s time but noting his inability to answer the question.

You can watch the video below:

'For the third time was it Islamophobic?'

'Nick it was wrong.'

'I'll have to curtail the interview there, enough already.'@NickFerrariLBC cuts off the Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm whether Lee Anderson's comments were Islamophobic. pic.twitter.com/usNWrtPVmc — LBC (@LBC) February 27, 2024

