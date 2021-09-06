Today’s newspapers are led by criticism of the prime minister’s plan to fund social care reform, which has sparked outrage among Tory grandees.
The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report Boris Johnson is set to defy pressure from his own cabinet and push through a rise to National Insurance in order to increase health and social care spending.
TIMES: PM to defy rebels over tax rise for social care #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Z4yAS34O20— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 5, 2021
📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 5, 2021
'Tory party grandees join tax rise revolt'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/H1uFRzviRs
Monday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/hSqMIbh0Lm— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 5, 2021
The Guardian says the PM faces a “mutiny” over the plan, with the i reporting the situation has created “panic” within the Tory party.
Guardian front page, Monday 6 September 2021: PM faces mutiny over plan to raise taxes for social care pic.twitter.com/VsM8VXwF6e— The Guardian (@guardian) September 5, 2021
Monday's front page: Tory panic over tax grab plan to fund social care #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BKzaBra0G1— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 5, 2021
Mr Johnson is set to plead with the nation to “share tax pain” in order to clear the pandemic-fuelled NHS backlog, according to the Daily Express.
EXPRESS: Plea to nation: share tax pain to solve NHS crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qubAN7RBKn— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 5, 2021
Meanwhile, Metro says the tax “crunch” will hit younger workers the hardest.
Monday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) September 5, 2021
YOUNG FACE TAX CRUNCH#TomorrowsPapersToday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/kgDE7buhQT
Reacting to the coverage, Sam Freedman said Boris Johnson is so bad at this he is “almost at the pity stage”.
“Not actually at it. But almost.”
Johnson is so bad at this I'm almost at the pity stage. Not actually at it. But almost. pic.twitter.com/xlhBTutVMv— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 5, 2021
Related: Greta Thunberg shares powerful chart that explains why women get abortions
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .