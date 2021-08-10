Newsnight has been heavily criticised on social media for inviting the prime minister’s dad on the show to talk about the climate crisis.
Yesterday the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a ‘code red’ for humanity, saying without rapid and large-scale action to cut down emissions, global temperatures will pass the critical 1.5-degree Celsius threshold in the next two decades.
In response to the findings, secretary general Antonio Guterres has said: “The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk.
“Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.
“This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”
Many people were left bewildered after so-called “environmentalist” Stanley Johnson turned up on Newsnight to discuss the findings, with several people pointing to more obvious, expert, alternatives.
“I think he is well seized of this one.”— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) August 9, 2021
Environmentalist @stanleypjohnson thinks that his son, the Prime Minister, is a supporter of carbon taxing#Newsnight | @kirstywark
READ MORE: https://t.co/M72HDmVzYD pic.twitter.com/yj9G4FKWpm
The reaction on social media has been fierce.
Here’s what people had to say:
Stanley Johnson, so determined to tackle climate change, that he took two planes to avoid a ban on direct flights from the UK to Greece— David (@Zero_4) August 9, 2021
All at a time when everyone was told to avoid foreign travel unless it was absolutely necessary #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/RhtN3JkA8N
Newsnight brought on Stanley Johnson to talk about the environment. Next week, he'll be back with advice on feminism, responsible parenting and the importance of adhering to lockdown rules. pic.twitter.com/ePfXwFlEmo— The Poke (@ThePoke) August 10, 2021
Can you believe that Newsnight actually wheels out Stanley Johnson to speak to the nation on the subject of climate change?— Ray Selby #FBPEGlobal #XR #antifascist #WeDidWarn (@tarotray) August 9, 2021
You couldn't make it up, could you?
Whose bright idea was it to put Stanley Johnson on #Newsnight as the voice of the environmental movement?— Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) August 9, 2021
Really, @BBCNewsnight, you're just making yourselves look silly.
The BBC determined to do Dave Chapelle's bit about asking Ja Rule to weigh in on 911 but because it's Britain it's Stanley Johnson instead. https://t.co/Rq5siOT1vz— Histor's Guy (@Alec_Eiffel85) August 9, 2021
I was asked by Newsnight to go on last night (it didn’t end up happening as they wanted to go in a different direction, which is normal). And the producer asked me if I thought the media was taking climate change seriously enough.— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 10, 2021
You’ll never guess what happened next! https://t.co/DtxT2k8ygc
Related: Virginia Giuffre brings legal action against Prince Andrew over alleged abuse
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .