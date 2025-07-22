London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been informally guiding Zohran Mamdani, the socialist candidate in New York’s mayoral race, as he attempts to secure victory this November.

Last month, Mamdani sent shockwaves through the US political establishment after defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary contest.

According to Times, Khan and Mamdani have been in direct contact, with the pair exchanging messages and speaking by phone. People close to the London mayor have also been liaising with Mamdani’s campaign team remotely.

Officials familiar with the discussions suggest that Khan has encouraged Mamdani to reposition himself closer to the centre to broaden his voter base and keep centrist Democrats on side.

Mamdani’s political rise is reminiscent of Khan’s own path to the mayoralty, where he initially won Labour’s nomination by outflanking rivals from the left, before shifting toward the centre to beat Conservative opponent Zac Goldsmith in 2016.

A London City Hall source told the newspaper: “The primary race is very different from the [mayoral election]. He needs to moderate or he could lose the more centrist Democrats.”

Supporters of Mamdani argue that his leftist agenda, centred on addressing the cost-of-living crisis, could inspire Democrats beyond New York. One campaign source said: “Ditch the pollsters, listen to your neighbours and get back into the damn streets.”

“As resident of the United States, I’m not going to let this communist lunatic destroy New York,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘hot’ and ‘great’ again, just like I did with the good ol’ USA.”

