Reaction to a “day of chaos” in Downing St dominates the nation’s Saturday papers.

The Times, The Independent, FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead with Prime Minister Liz Truss sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and ditching a major chunk of her mini-budget in a bid to rescue her premiership.

Guardian front page, Saturday 15 October 2022: A day of chaos pic.twitter.com/hka6yKgdFR — The Guardian (@guardian) October 14, 2022

The Telegraph, Daily Express and iWeekend report the move has done little to calm Tory rebels, who are plotting to replace Ms Truss as leader “within days”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Truss clings to power after axing Kwarteng'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/BTtw0BkHtz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 14, 2022

“Time’s up” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail asks: “How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?” in contrast to earlier reporting.

life comes at you fast (these are 21 days apart) pic.twitter.com/yco3ZQk2ND — Jon Stone (@joncstone) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a typical sideways view of the saga.

Related: Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after throwing soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers