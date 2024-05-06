Laurence Fox was spectacularly owned by the son of Dad’s Army writer David Croft on social media following a vile Islamaphobic tweet.

The actor-turned-politician, who failed to make it into this year’s London mayoral contest due to administration errors, took to X to bemoan the results of the local elections in a tweet that has been heavily fact-checked.

He claimed the mayors of Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds and Rochdale are Muslim, despite that not being the case.

The overarching tone of the tweet has also been described as “bigoted filth” by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, prompting Fox to post a Dad’s Army meme in response.

But Richard Croft, whose father David wrote and produced Dad’s Army, hit back on social media, saying of his father:

“I’m not sure he would appreciate you in any way.

“I certainly don’t, you are nothing more than a click bait culture warrior, who was beaten by a bin.”

Ouch!