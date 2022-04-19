Boris Johnson is today expected to make a “full-throated apology” to MPs after he was fined by police for attending a birthday bash in breach of Covid rules.

But is it reported he will stop short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do, as he attempts to convince politicians there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga.

Last week the PM was fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash thrown in his honour in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

He was then accused over the weekend of not only attending a leaving party for his former communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020, but instigating the do.

Downing Street declined to comment on the claims.

Dorries

When the chips are down who better to have your back than Nadine Dorries, said nobody, ever.

She waded in on Twitter to support the underfire PM.

She tweeted this article by Daniel Hannan and wrote: “We were first country to administer a vaccine – first to offer lethal aid to Ukraine. Zelensky hails Boris Johnson as his chief ally. Yet the consensus of our commentators and some politicians is that uneaten cake is the chief issue before the nation.”

We were first country to administer a vaccine – first to offer lethal aid to Ukraine. Zelensky hails Boris Johnson as his chief ally. Yet the consensus of our commentators and some politicians is that uneaten cake is the chief issue before the nation. https://t.co/93SyYlBBMg — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) April 18, 2022

Reactions

Her comments did not go down well with a lot of people:

1.

Russia was actually the first to administer a vaccine (this does not make it a role model) and Lithuania the first to ship major weapons. None of which means we should shrink from aiding Ukraine and nor would we, no matter who took over. These are all red herrings or errors. — Guy Clapperton (@GuyClapperton) April 18, 2022

2.

Liar tells lies in support of a liar.



So depressing. https://t.co/shn6QvFPVQ — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) April 18, 2022

3.

If Johnson had been accused of force-feeding someone so much cake they choked to death, Nadine would be arguing the flour-fat ratio in the recipe. https://t.co/1nGNt7t8Mz — Rhydian (@grhydian) April 18, 2022

4.

'Uneaten cake' is a weird way to spell 'lying sack of shit' but okay pic.twitter.com/aNDQ94jRsg — James Henry (@james_blue_cat) April 18, 2022

5.

Describing 150,000 deaths, people dying alone, people buried alone, the ongoing level of corruption, as you fill your own pockets while the country slowly dies around you, as 'uneaten cake' seems a bit flippant, Nadine.

You consistently fail to see the big picture https://t.co/iLV8kdmmFu — The Sting (@TSting18) April 18, 2022

6.

HE BROKE THE FUCKING RULES WHILST TELLING EVERYBODY ELSE THEY COULD NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES BREAK THE RULES. UKRAINE COULDN’T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT HIM. HES AN INSULT TO THE IDEA OF FOREIGN AID AND TO THE IDEA OF COMPASSIONATE LEADERSHIP. DISGUSTING. FUCKING DISGUSTING. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) April 18, 2022

7.

Disingenuous.



No-one cares about cake. We care the PM is first in history to break the law in office. He did it repeatedly. His own laws. And lied in Parliament about it – also a resigning offence.



And fwiw; the first vaccine we administered was both discovered & made in EU. — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 18, 2022

8.

You say "uneaten cake", I say "rule-breaking government". https://t.co/wsv5cPRCS0 — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) April 18, 2022

9.

That's right Nads, nothing to do with breaking my own rules, partying while others died alone or lying about it to Parliament – just cake. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) April 18, 2022

10.

Nadine!

You are so embarrassing yourself with all your unconditional devotion.

Take a deep breath and step away from your device.

Have some dignity. https://t.co/pOgyfFUtVr — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) April 18, 2022

