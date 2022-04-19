Boris Johnson is today expected to make a “full-throated apology” to MPs after he was fined by police for attending a birthday bash in breach of Covid rules.
But is it reported he will stop short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do, as he attempts to convince politicians there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga.
Last week the PM was fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash thrown in his honour in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place.
He was then accused over the weekend of not only attending a leaving party for his former communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020, but instigating the do.
Downing Street declined to comment on the claims.
Dorries
When the chips are down who better to have your back than Nadine Dorries, said nobody, ever.
She waded in on Twitter to support the underfire PM.
She tweeted this article by Daniel Hannan and wrote: “We were first country to administer a vaccine – first to offer lethal aid to Ukraine. Zelensky hails Boris Johnson as his chief ally. Yet the consensus of our commentators and some politicians is that uneaten cake is the chief issue before the nation.”
Reactions
Her comments did not go down well with a lot of people:
