Elon Musk has responded to not being invited to the International Investment Summit in October after playing a prominent role in the event last time out.

The X owner appeared less than pleased to have been snubbed by the UK government after the red carpet was rolled out by the previous administration courtesy of Rishi Sunak.

It is believed he has been excluded from the summit due to his role in the UK riots in the summer as well as his vocal criticism of the new prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

Musk predicted a “civil war” in the UK and shared untrue claims about the government creating “detainment camps” for rioters during the uprising, as well as allowing far-right agitators such as Tommy Robinson and Andrew Tate post with impunity.

As a result, it is believed he has not been invited to the government’s International Investment Summit, which he says he didn’t want a part of anyway.

Taking to social media, the Tesla billionaire has shot back at the British government, posting:

“I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts.”

The post is in relation to the mass prisoner release that coincided with heavy sentences being handed out to those involved in the UK riots.

