More than half of UK musicians no longer tour the European Union, shocking new data has revealed.

Research conducted by the Musicians’ Union has found that 59 per cent of their members and the wider music community no longer see touring Europe as being financially viable.

Three-quarters of those who had previously worked in the EU prior to the UK’s departure said their bookings had declined, while 79 per cent said they had been unable to make up for the loss of that work by touring elsewhere in the world.

Simon Wallfisch, an internationally acclaimed baritone, said the impact of the split on the music sector has been devastating.

“I took it for granted as a young musician that I could work as easily in Munich as I could in Manchester,” he said.

“It is devastating to see how young British musicians today will never experience the world-is-your-oyster mentality I felt as a young musician, finding my feet in the mid-2000s. “

The music sector of the UK creative industry accounts for over £10 billion in revenue, but many of those involved rely on freedom of movement to survive.

Leading UK musicians, including Nicola Benedetti, Sir Simon Rattle, and Tasmin Little have now signed an open letter of protest to the UK Government.

Pro-EU group Thank EU for the Music will return to Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 14 September, for the Last Night of the Proms to promote visa waivers for touring musicians.

Events will take place during the day, and we will ask concertgoers to hold up EU flags during the second half of the Prom in solidarity with our long-suffering musicians.

