Documents connected to sexual abuse allegations involving Donald Trump that were missing from the original release of the Epstein files have now been published online by the US Department of Justice.

The records were uploaded after several US outlets – including NBC News – reported that a number of documents appeared to be absent from the initial tranche made public.

The justice department said the omission was the result of an internal administrative error.

According to officials, the files had been incorrectly marked as “duplicative” in a spreadsheet used to organise the material ahead of publication. As a result, they were left out of the first release. The department says the mistake has since been corrected and the documents are now available online.

Among the newly released material are summaries and notes from three FBI interviews with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein and abused by the now-president.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He and the White House have previously argued that the release of the Epstein files shows there is no evidence linking him to the allegations.

Sky News say they have contacted the White House for comment regarding the claims referenced in the newly published documents.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the accusations were ‘completely baseless’ and supported by ‘zero credible evidence’.

The justice department has also previously warned that the Epstein files contain claims about the president that are unverified.

The woman involved, who is from South Carolina, approached law enforcement after Epstein’s arrest in 2019. She told investigators the financier assaulted her on Hilton Head Island when she was 13 years old.

According to an FBI interview summary, the alleged assault took place around 1984.

Agents carried out additional interviews with her on four dates in 2019: 24 July, 7 August, 20 August and 16 October.

Those dates appeared in a catalogue of evidence connected to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner and convicted co-conspirator, which was also released by the justice department.

However, when the Epstein files were first published only the FBI’s summary from the 24 July interview was included. That document did not mention any allegations against Trump.

The memoranda from the other three interviews, which have now been released, include claims by the woman, whose name is redacted, that she was abused by Epstein and a number of associates, including Trump.

The justice department has repeated earlier warnings that the Epstein files include unverified and potentially false allegations.

The department was required to release the documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation signed into law by Trump late last year following pressure from Republican lawmakers.

When the records were first published, the department cautioned that the material could include content submitted directly by members of the public.

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the act,” the statement said.

Officials also warned that some submissions contained ‘untrue and sensationalist claims’ about Trump that were provided shortly before the 2020 election.

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false,” the department said, adding that if they had credible evidence behind them they would likely have already been used against the president.

Under the law, the justice department is allowed to withhold certain records.

This includes documents that reveal victim identities, child sexual abuse material, or information that could affect an active investigation or prosecution.

However, the legislation explicitly states that records cannot be withheld due to ’embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity’, including where they involve government officials or public figures.

At present, no one in the United States is under investigation in connection with the Epstein files.