The Metropolitan Police will investigate claims of Downing Street parties during lockdown restrictions, Cressida Dick has finally confirmed.

The police chief said there will be an investigation into a “number of events” held in No 10 and across Whitehall during Covid restrictions, The Mirror has reported.

The move follows information provided by senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry team.

According to Cressida Dick, the investigation is only launched now because No 10 parties have reached the ‘threshold’.

The threshold includes evidence that those involved knew or ought to know that what they were doing was an offence, the fact that not investigating the parties would undermine the legitimacy of the law, and that there is little ambiguity around the absence of any reasonable defence.

She insisted that the Met “police without fear or favour” when challenged about why Scotland Yard has failed to investigate the government parties to date.

She said: “I absolutely understand there is deep public concern about the allegations that have been in the media over the last several weeks.

“Many many people including many Londoners, and indeed my colleagues have made huge sacrifices and they’ve suffered considerable loss during the pandemic.”