Parliament returns on Tuesday with Labour ministers on the Government frontbench for the first time in more than a decade.

A new cohort of 643 MPs is expected to gather on the green benches at 2.30pm, when they will elect a Speaker who is responsible for the House of Commons and the debates which take place inside the chamber.

Sir Keir Starmer is also set to say his first words at the despatch box as Prime Minister, having secured the keys to Number 10 Downing Street after last Thursday’s General Election.

The 643 members must then swear an oath ahead of Parliament’s State Opening on Wednesday July 17, promising to “be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law”.

But not everyone is taking the news of a change in government well.

The Telegraph appears to be having a total meltdown over a left-wing party being in charge, with hits such as “Middle England ought to be in a state of sheer panic” and “Britain is about to discover how dangerous Labour really is” among the fearmongering headlines dominating its website.

I think ‘Unhinged Headline’ is going to be OK… https://t.co/q3GKBF8cwi — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 8, 2024

Taking to social media, former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell suggested family members might want to stage an intervention to check on Telegraph hacks, while Dom Joly said they’re having a full-on “meltdown”.

It’s alright guys, only five more years of progressive change to go!

I see the Telegraph is still taking this exceedingly well pic.twitter.com/itCisBHjuG — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 8, 2024

The Telegraph’s family need to stage an intervention…. https://t.co/wkxwYUvPgc — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 9, 2024

The Telegraph are in meltdown 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NjoAD9OFUg — Dom Joly (@domjoly) July 6, 2024

