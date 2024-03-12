The Sun has been called out for double standards after it cleared its front page to issue a plea over the recent Royal photo scandal.

The red top rag, which was responsible for running Jeremy Clarkson’s infamous column on the Duchess of Sussex, lept to Kate’s defence after she fessed up to editing a family portrait sent out to news networks on Mother’s Day.

The Princess of Wales has publicly taken the blame for the manipulated family photograph released by Kensington Palace as she issued a personal apology for the “confusion”.

She said sorry with a statement on social media which read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The photograph of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales, was the first to be issued since the princess’s abdominal surgery and was released by the Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

But it was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later, and the UK’s PA news agency on Monday, because of suspicions it had been manipulated.

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made “minor adjustments” and that Kate and the Prince of Wales wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.

The Sun has called on Brits to “stop the bullying” in the aftermath of the incident, but as you can see below, it’s a bit rich coming from them!

