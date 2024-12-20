Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has had his airtime on GB News slashed in half in a major shake-up by the broadcaster.

The former Conservative MP, who was paid £300,000-plus last year, had been hosting his State of the Nation programme four nights a week – on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

But now he will only do Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Jacob is too expensive – and his viewing figures are not great either”, one source has revealed.

Pre-tax losses at GB News reached £42.4million in 2023 – up from £30.7million in 2022.

It was also hit with a £100,000 fine by broadcast regulator Ofcom over an ‘egregious’ breach of broadcasting rules during a Q&A with Rishi Sunak.

Along with reducing Rees-Mogg’s airtime, the broadcaster has sacked two of its presenters just before Christmas.

Mark Dolan, a former comedian who presented shows on weekends and Friday nights, last night said the channel had decided to “permanently relieve” him of his duties.

Isabel Webster, who co-hosted the breakfast show alongside Eamonn Holmes, has also left the company.

🚨STATEMENT



GB News have made the decision to permanently relieve me of my duties at the channel



I will speak publicly about this in due course — Mark Dolan (@mrmarkdolan) December 18, 2024

Related: Elon Musk endorses far-right party in German elections