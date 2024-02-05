Every year, SWNS newswire delivers a visual feast to websites, newspapers, and magazines worldwide, showcasing some of the most captivating and powerful photographs imaginable. These stunning images, captured by both talented professional photographers and members of the public, weave tales of the beautiful world we live in, moments of intense emotion, and glimpses into the harsh realities of modern society.

As a token of gratitude to the photographers who entrust their work to SWNS, the news agency invited TLE readers to participate in the selection of the ‘SWNS Picture of the Year 2023.’ The audience were asked to vote for the photograph that stands out as the most compelling among the 100 images, which have been carefully chosen by the SWNS picture editors.

We are pleased to announce the winner of SWNS Picture of the Year!

Congratulations to VILLAGER JIM LIMITED whose beautiful photograph of a deer crossing a snow covered road in rural Derbyshire gained the most votes.

SWNS Picture Editor says “This stunning image utilises leading lines, a compositional technique used to lead the viewer’s gaze to the focal point of the image; the deer. The picture evokes festive imagery that clearly resonated with voters over the Christmas season.”

“We would again like to thank our staff photographers and everybody who submitted images to us over the past year, it’s thanks to you that we get to have competitions like this.”

There was no shortage of spectacular photography and clear talent in the pictures in this competition. If you’ve never submitted a picture to SWNS before and you’d like to, please do at: sellusyourstory.com/sell-a-photo.

Here are a few other entries from this year’s selected photos. If you would like to see all 100 photos, we’ve included a link below.