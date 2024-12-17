Kay Burley has been tipped to join GB News after rumours circulated that she is set to quit her breakfast show some 35 years after joining Sky News.

The no-nonsense broadcaster has been at the forefront of newsroom speculation about her future after it was suggested that she will break for Christmas and not return to her role.

A Sky insider told Deadline: “It would be massive if she left.”

Bookies have tipped Burley to join GB News if she exits her current role, with Sports Casting making her 10/11 to join the channel.

She is 5/1 to hook up with LBC and it’s 16/1 that she will be offered her own chat show.

Away from the news desk, experts are also suggesting that Burley could be lined-up for Strictly Come Dancing next year at 7/2 and is also just 5/1 to appear in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Spokesman Andy Newton, reacted to our ‘Kay Burley’ odds saying: “Kay Burley has been a Sky stalwart for 35 years, but if the ‘news’ is correct her time on the channel looks to be coming to an end.

“With GB News viewing figures at an all-time high, I’m not shocked to see SportsCasting traders making her odds-on to end up with Farage and Co.

“However, away from the news desk, Burley also looks a tailor-made Strictly contestant – so the 7/2 on her ‘foxtrotting’ to the hit BBC show next year is also not ruled out.”

