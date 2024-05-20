GB News has accused Ofcom of trying to silence it after the regulator warned the TV channel that it was considering whether to impose a fine or revoke its licence.

The media watchdog ruled that the People’s Forum: The Prime Minister, which saw Rishi Sunak take questions from the audience during a live hour-long programme on February 12, broke broadcasting due impartiality rules.

Ofcom said on Monday the programme did not have an “appropriately wide range of significant viewpoints” and compliance by GB News was “wholly insufficient”.

The watchdog said it was starting the “process for consideration of a statutory sanction against GB News” following a “serious and repeated breach” of the rules.

ALSO READ: Sunak had RAF jet fly 200 miles to pick him up from GB News appearance

A sanction could mean the channel being fined up to the maximum financial penalty of £250,000 or 5 per cent of the broadcaster’s revenue, or having its licence shortened or revoked along with having to broadcast a correction or not to re-air the programme.

Ofcom said the episode received a total of 547 complaints and was “presented in the context of the forthcoming UK general election”, but there was “no issue with this programme’s editorial format in principle”.

“Alarming development”

In a statement, GB News said: “Ofcom’s finding against GB News today is an alarming development in its attempt to silence us by standing in the way of a forum that allows the public to question politicians directly.

“The regulator’s threat to punish a news organisation with sanctions for enabling people to challenge their own Prime Minister strikes at the heart of democracy at a time when it could not be more vital.”

The media watchdog also said: “We recognised that this programme would focus mainly on the Conservative Party’s policies and track record on a number of specific issues, meaning that Conservative viewpoints would be prevalent.

“We are clear that this, in and of itself, did not mean the programme could not comply with due impartiality rules under the code.

“It was incumbent on GB News, however, given the major matters under discussion, to ensure that an appropriately wide range of significant views was given due weight in the programme or in other clearly linked and timely programmes.”

Recapping the offences

Viral social media campaigner Peter Stefanovic posted a video of the show at the time, accusing GB News of ignoring the facts.

Here’s a recap of the bits that, on balance, GB News should have probably flagged!

🚨 Ofcom says GB News broke due impartiality rules in February after allowing Rishi Sunak to be questioned by viewers unchallenged



"This represents a serious & repeated breach”



This was my response to the absolute boll**** the PM fed viewers UNCHALLENGED on the night https://t.co/eXI80DIiXk — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 20, 2024

Related: Green Party overtake Reform UK in polls