A number of Britain’s national newspapers conveniently turned a blind eye to Rishi Sunak’s crass transgender jibe in parliament on Wednesday.
The prime minister is facing calls to apologise for making a “dehumanising” transgender joke in the House of Commons while the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey visited Parliament.
Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, said the PM should say sorry for the “degrading” remark made during Prime Minister’s Questions.
Sunak had accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in “defining a woman” during an attack on Labour party U-turns.
The comments prompted an immediate backlash from across the political spectrum, including from within the PM’s party ranks.
But the incident went largely under the radar as national newspapers turned a blind eye to the saga.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), James O’Brien said: “This morning’s coverage of his contemptuous treatment of Esther Ghey might as well have been dictated by Downing Street…”
Find a round-up of what the papers ran with below:
