A number of Britain’s national newspapers conveniently turned a blind eye to Rishi Sunak’s crass transgender jibe in parliament on Wednesday.

The prime minister is facing calls to apologise for making a “dehumanising” transgender joke in the House of Commons while the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey visited Parliament.

Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, said the PM should say sorry for the “degrading” remark made during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Sunak had accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in “defining a woman” during an attack on Labour party U-turns.

The comments prompted an immediate backlash from across the political spectrum, including from within the PM’s party ranks.

But the incident went largely under the radar as national newspapers turned a blind eye to the saga.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), James O’Brien said: “This morning’s coverage of his contemptuous treatment of Esther Ghey might as well have been dictated by Downing Street…”

Always true, blindingly so today. This morning's coverage of his contemptuous treatment of Esther Ghey might as well have been dictated by Downing Street… https://t.co/YhjaUKQQyM — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 8, 2024

Find a round-up of what the papers ran with below:

Thursday's front page: Has PM opened door to an amazing Boris comeback?#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S06aOzisi7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 7, 2024

On tomorrow's front page: Prince William was joined by Top Gun actor Tom Cruise at a fund-raiser and told of his gratitude at public support for his dad and wifehttps://t.co/OehvMUiyJr pic.twitter.com/xs8wMsPznu — The Sun (@TheSun) February 7, 2024

Thursday's DAILY MAIL: Thank you so much for all your kindness#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1BPNS3tf5q — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) February 7, 2024

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



‘DUTY CALLS: KING’S CANCER DIVIDES BROTHERS’



🔴 Flying visit: Harry was driven back to Heathrow

🔴William throws himself back into work early#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/E0gVLTXQKe — Metro (@MetroUK) February 7, 2024

Wednesday's front page: Viagra reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer's by 18%, study suggests#TomorrowsPapersToday



Latest by @BawdenTom: https://t.co/gB0Yd1Xa16 pic.twitter.com/pNtvahMmru — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 7, 2024

