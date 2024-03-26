Dan Wootton demonstrated what he meant by being outside the reach of “Ofcommunist censors” after he posted a picture of Prince Harry and P Diddy with Prince William conveniently cut out of it.

Properties attached to musician Sean “Diddy” Combs have been raided by US law enforcement agents, with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York saying it had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation” with assistance from HSI Los Angeles and HSI Miami, in a statement given to the PA news agency.

Two properties were searched in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the probe, according to the AP news agency, while it was not clear whether the searches were related to several ongoing lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months.

Authorities did not specify the reasons for the raids or whether they were connected to Combs, however AP reported it was part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

Wootton, who announced earlier this month that he had left his former presenting gig to launch his own independent platform ‘Dan Wootton Outspoken’ which will feature brand new daily news and opinion that will not be regulated by what he calls the “Ofcommunist censors”, reported on the news, tweeting:

“Prince Harry has been named in one of a number of civil lawsuits against P Diddy, but the MSM is currently ignoring the story.”

The story has been picked up in the media by the Daily Mail, Yahoo, i News, The Sun and The Daily Beast, a cursory glance shows, and pictures shared by Wootton conveniently cut Prince William out in a move that has been dubbed “disingenuous” by people on social media.

You really are a disingenuous prick @danwootton you deliberately clipped William out of the picture. https://t.co/uCkSa6TOWB pic.twitter.com/Oz4Ijta7fZ — Esheru (@AkanKwaku) March 26, 2024

You cropped out Prince William. Diddy was attending parties with the boys, when both William and Harry were unmarried and under Charles supervision. Says much doesn't it? — Nina (@ShakeLS) March 26, 2024

