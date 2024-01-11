The Daily Mail hit new lows after one of its leading contributors, Quentin Letts, blasted Ed Davey for skipping Prime Minister’s Questions to look after his disabled son.

The Liberal Democrat leader has come under attack from members of the right-wing over the Horizon scandal owing to his position as postal affairs minister while in coalition government between 2010 and 2012.

He has even faced calls to stand down, which as this sketch from The Critic points out, would be hard to explain away to anyone unfamiliar with British politics.

This sketch contains an important appeal on behalf of my former colleagues. https://t.co/FS6hOWbduW pic.twitter.com/le7ujNZsZt — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) January 10, 2024

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also backed his boss, accusing the Conservatives of unfairly targetting him because of the “advances he is making in the blue wall”.

“You have to ask why is Ed being attacked? Well, he’s being attacked by the Tories because they’re worried about the advances he’s making in the blue wall.”

He added: “I rest on the judgment of Alan Bates, who said on Channel 4 News on Monday this week that Ed Davey was given a bum steer.

“It’s wrong to single him out for blaming.

“Yes, there’s a lot of blame to be apportioned here, but this is about the massive industrial deception within the Post Office itself and I will keep resting on that judgment.”

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, has been criticised after Letts accused Davy of dodging scrutiny by giving PMQs a swerve.

Davey’s son was born with an undiagnosed neurological condition meaning he cannot walk or talk.

It requires him to provide care if other arrangements fall through.

This is literally a photo of Ed Davey taking his disabled son out for a tricycle ride today, after his care arrangements fell through.



How low will they go… pic.twitter.com/sS8oXLIwCy — Olly Grender (@OllyGrender) January 10, 2024

He was looking after his disabled son. Whatever you think of Ed Davey, the Post Office scandal, or the Lib Dems, attacking Davey for looking after his disabled son is pretty low. pic.twitter.com/JHAlpleeMV — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) January 11, 2024

Ed Davey has a wife with MS & son with a disability. The Mail are attacking him for looking after his son when care fell through.

I don’t share Ed’s politics, but we can’t complain politicians don’t understand struggles of others, then attack them for problems thousands face. https://t.co/RvMO3dth3r — Josh Fenton-Glynn (@JoshFG) January 10, 2024

Using a picture of Ed Davey with his disabled son's tricycle to political point score is pretty low. https://t.co/gEHAZ9t2Gr — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) January 10, 2024

