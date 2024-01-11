The Daily Mail hit new lows after one of its leading contributors, Quentin Letts, blasted Ed Davey for skipping Prime Minister’s Questions to look after his disabled son.
The Liberal Democrat leader has come under attack from members of the right-wing over the Horizon scandal owing to his position as postal affairs minister while in coalition government between 2010 and 2012.
He has even faced calls to stand down, which as this sketch from The Critic points out, would be hard to explain away to anyone unfamiliar with British politics.
Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also backed his boss, accusing the Conservatives of unfairly targetting him because of the “advances he is making in the blue wall”.
“You have to ask why is Ed being attacked? Well, he’s being attacked by the Tories because they’re worried about the advances he’s making in the blue wall.”
He added: “I rest on the judgment of Alan Bates, who said on Channel 4 News on Monday this week that Ed Davey was given a bum steer.
“It’s wrong to single him out for blaming.
“Yes, there’s a lot of blame to be apportioned here, but this is about the massive industrial deception within the Post Office itself and I will keep resting on that judgment.”
The Daily Mail, meanwhile, has been criticised after Letts accused Davy of dodging scrutiny by giving PMQs a swerve.
Davey’s son was born with an undiagnosed neurological condition meaning he cannot walk or talk.
It requires him to provide care if other arrangements fall through.
Related: Arise Sir Alan Bates? No 10 backs knighthood for Horizon campaigner