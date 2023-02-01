Matt Hancock has been widely lampooned for his pre-show walk on Good Morning Britain.

The former health secretary appeared on the show to defend his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and the trifling amount of money he gave to charity on the back of it.

Hancock described the 3 per cent of his £320,000 fee he donated to charity as a “decent sum”.

He said the £10,000 donation was “more than my MPs’ salary” that he still received while appearing on the reality TV show in the Australian jungle.

Entering the show amid criticism from constituents and colleagues, Hancock’s team said he would be donating a portion of his appearance fee.

But he was scolded by GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley when it was revealed what that amount would be.

Meanwhile, his pre-show walk has been widely ridiculed on social media.

Hancock had a fixed stare as he walked towards the camera before taking a sharp left turn.

If Hancock’s walk towards the camera isn’t creepy enough, wait until he turns into the @GMB studio – the act drops.



Is he psychopath?

That would explain a number of things.#TorySleaze #ToryBrokenBritain

pic.twitter.com/4PE19wKFXZ — James Richards (@JmsRcds) January 31, 2023

It has since been set to a scene from Terminator 2 to hilarious effect:

