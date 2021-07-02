











A man has been charged with common assault after England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, was accosted in a central London park.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford, east London, was charged on Thursday evening and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday July 30, the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation was launched after Professor Whitty was accosted by a group of men in St James’s Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.

The Met said officers had reviewed the footage and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.

