











Footage of a major fire at London’s Elephant and Castle station has emerged.

Smoke could be seen pouring out around the station and near to large tower blocks.

Video also showed a fire ball exploding out of a building as emergency services attended.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt in the incident, but it is believed the fire could have come from T.R. Autos, a vehicle repair shop based near the station.

London Fire Brigade say they have ten fire engines and 70 firefighters at the scene and have taken nearly 50 999 calls.

Early video from the scene of the blaze at railway arches in #ElephantCastle. We have 10 fire engines & 70 firefighters attending & have taken nearly fifty 999 calls. Please avoid the area https://t.co/L6NNuDfThB — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

🚨 | BREAKING: Explosion at Elephant and Castle



pic.twitter.com/wPJSMbwzdp — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 28, 2021

There seems to be a fire in the auto repair shop under the Elephant and Castle station. Something just exploded(?). No sound but a massive ball of fire on Elephant Road pic.twitter.com/e2SCjGndpB — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) June 28, 2021

What’s happened in Elephant and Castle? Tons of smoke.

pic.twitter.com/3uXcjEleat — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) June 28, 2021