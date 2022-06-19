Daily Mail readers were treated to a terrifying glimpse at the 21st century after a poll revealed builders are now “talking about their feelings”.

The right-wing rag proclaimed that UK builders have “gone woke” because they no longer wolf-whistle at women and eat greasy-spoon breakfasts.

Rather, they are now “sensitive souls” who “enjoy yoga, muesli, listen to Radio 4 and share their feelings”.

The article was based on a poll of 2,000 builders conducted Toolstation.

The survey found that three-quarters of tradesmen said they regularly discussed emotions with colleagues, two-thirds shun fried breakfasts and one in five is an art-lover.

One in three even reported being either vegetarian or eating meat less than twice a week.

SHOCK HORROR!

Reacting to the survey results on social media, Josef O’Shea said: “Daily Mail and its readers just stare in baffled, anxious wonder at the 21st Century.”

Josef O'Shea said: "Daily Mail and its readers just stare in baffled, anxious wonder at the 21st Century."

Reaction elsewhere was similarly confused:

"New low for WOKE BRITAIN as new research uncovers BUILDERS are PEOPLE!"



"New low for WOKE BRITAIN as new research uncovers BUILDERS are PEOPLE!"

What even is this headline?

Why won't builders have a good ol' British heart attack at 43 anymore? Woke bastards.

Has "woke" started to mean something else now? I thought it was about social injustice & racism…now it's about builders having feelings and talking about them

*Points at builder experiencing an emotion*



*Points at builder experiencing an emotion*

"Woke."

