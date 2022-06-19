Daily Mail readers were treated to a terrifying glimpse at the 21st century after a poll revealed builders are now “talking about their feelings”.
The right-wing rag proclaimed that UK builders have “gone woke” because they no longer wolf-whistle at women and eat greasy-spoon breakfasts.
Rather, they are now “sensitive souls” who “enjoy yoga, muesli, listen to Radio 4 and share their feelings”.
The article was based on a poll of 2,000 builders conducted Toolstation.
The survey found that three-quarters of tradesmen said they regularly discussed emotions with colleagues, two-thirds shun fried breakfasts and one in five is an art-lover.
One in three even reported being either vegetarian or eating meat less than twice a week.
SHOCK HORROR!
Reacting to the survey results on social media, Josef O’Shea said: “Daily Mail and its readers just stare in baffled, anxious wonder at the 21st Century.”
Reaction elsewhere was similarly confused:
