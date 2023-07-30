It doesn’t get any lamer than this. In their constant obsession with furthering the culture wars, the Mail on Sunday has come up with a so-called ‘Woke List’ – naming a host of public figures who have fallen foul of their right-wing editorial line.

Who made the Mail on Sunday ‘Woke List’ for 2023?

We won’t go into too many details about what was written. With Monday morning on the horizon, we feel its important to preserve as many brain cells as we can. The article is a veritable guestlist of celebrities and broadcasters who have committed themselves to social justice causes.

By no means, is this a bad list to be on. The likes of Emma Watson, Michael Sheen, Emily Maitlis make-up the ‘TV and Film’ contingent.There’s also a section dedicated to the church, which names Archbishop Justin Welby on the Woke List.

That’s right – woke clergymen! That’s the price you pay for not blindly cheerleading the government’s much-maligned Rwanda policy.

Left-leaning politicians feel the wrath of MoS

SNP leader Humza Yousaf and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have also been targeted, named as the most woke politicians in the country. And, of course, what would a list of left-leaning luvvies be without an appearance from Gary Lineker?

After successfully standing his ground in a dispute over Suella Braverman’s contentious language around immigration this year, it was an inevitability that the Match of the Day host would encounter further ire from the Mail on Sunday.

Gary Lineker ‘honoured’ to feature on Woke List

So, how did the former England striker react? Well, he’s taken the criticism firmly in his stride. Accepting his nomination on Sunday, Lineker Tweeted with his trademark sarcasm, thanking the Mail on Sunday for ‘showing a degree of kindness’.

Good lad, Gary…

“I am very honoured to be featured on such a list. Thank you to the Mail on Sunday, this normally unpleasant newspaper, for showing a degree of kindness towards me and others.” | Gary Lineker